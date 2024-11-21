Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 460 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 142.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CCEP opened at $75.99 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

