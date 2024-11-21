Moran Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2,792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $81.50 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. The firm has a market cap of $302.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.