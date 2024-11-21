Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.88. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.