Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 304 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $81.30 on Thursday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.91.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

