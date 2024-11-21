Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,889 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.