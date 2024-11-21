Morgan Stanley Cuts Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Price Target to $3.55

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $9.50 to $3.55 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVVD. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Invivyd from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Invivyd to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of IVVD stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invivyd by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invivyd during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

