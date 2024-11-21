Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 118 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.13, for a total value of $40,371.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,788,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,027,765.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MORN opened at $335.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.18. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $352.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 194,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morningstar by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,115,000 after purchasing an additional 85,098 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth $19,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 400,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.67.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

