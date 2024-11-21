Murphy Oil Corporation Announces Investor Update for November 2024

Murphy Oil Corporation recently released an investor update for November 2024, shedding light on its operational and financial progress. The company’s total proved reserves as of the end of 2023 stood at 724 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), with a strategic focus on maintaining these reserves and reserve life. The update highlighted that Murphy Oil Corporation added approximately 13 MMBOE of proved reserves for its Lac Da Vang field in Vietnam.

Maintaining a diverse portfolio, Murphy’s independent exploration and production endeavors include a mix of onshore and offshore assets. The company’s offshore projects have been identified as high-return investments, particularly the oil-weighted assets that generate substantial free cash flow. Murphy leverages its strong offshore operating capabilities, allowing it to create a competitive advantage in the industry by unlocking value in international opportunities.

On the operational front, Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed that the company produced 185 MBOE per day in the third quarter of 2024 and anticipates a production range of 181.5 – 189.5 MBOE per day for the fourth quarter of the same year. The strategic focus for future development includes the initiation of drilling activities in key areas such as the Eagle Ford Shale, Kaybob Duvernay, Tupper Montney, and the Lac Da Vang Field in Vietnam.

The company’s commitment to financial discipline was underscored, showcasing a reduction in debt and a consistent repayment strategy, along with a robust capital allocation framework. Murphy also emphasized its commitment to environmental stewardship, strong governance oversight, and positively impacting its workforce and communities.

Murphy Oil Corporation continues to prioritize capital investments to maximize production and adjusted free cash flow. The investor update highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, financial prudence, and sustainable growth across its diversified portfolio of assets.

