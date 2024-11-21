Nap B.V. Forgrowth Sells 8,530 Shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $213,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,812,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,537,065.66. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nap B.V. Forgrowth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 33,273 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $834,486.84.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NAMS opened at $20.01 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

