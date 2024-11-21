National Bank Financial Decreases Earnings Estimates for EQB

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.98. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2025 earnings at $12.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.96 EPS.

Get EQB alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on EQB from C$112.00 to C$109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$121.00 to C$111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

EQB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$108.45 on Thursday. EQB has a twelve month low of C$71.90 and a twelve month high of C$109.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.93 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$325.00 million. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%.

EQB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. EQB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.