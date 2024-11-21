Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 3,442 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $87,805.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,275.53. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $251,150.42.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50.
- On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $75,852.00.
- On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,982.00.
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60.
Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance
NGS opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Natural Gas Services Group
About Natural Gas Services Group
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Gas Services Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.