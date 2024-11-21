Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 3,442 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $87,805.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 524,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,390,275.53. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 10,042 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $251,150.42.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,191 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,679.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,096 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $75,852.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,181 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $69,982.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 4,690 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $103,836.60.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 52,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 42,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $788,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Stories

