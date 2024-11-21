Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 962.3% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Viper Energy by 119.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Viper Energy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

