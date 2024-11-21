Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $135,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,375,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $431.40 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $272.15 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.74 and a 200-day moving average of $423.39.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

