Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS)

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.75.

AEIS opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $120.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

