NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HYBI)

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYBI traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 54,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,206. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

