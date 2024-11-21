NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Declares Dividend of $0.08

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share on Thursday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYBI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 54,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,206. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

