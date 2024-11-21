Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 504,518 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 729,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Neumora Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, insider Robert A. Lenz sold 30,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $363,606.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,011.05. This represents a 8.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 14,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $239,254.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,303. This trade represents a 41.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 456,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 488.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

