NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 18th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEE opened at $76.87 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

