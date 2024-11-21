Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 1% – Still a Buy?

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 7,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 111,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Northern Superior Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$80.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 26.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55.

Northern Superior Resources Company Profile

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

