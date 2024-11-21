Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 59410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.