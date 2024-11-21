Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.43 and last traded at $86.81, with a volume of 59410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.52.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.