NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $149.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day moving average is $121.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 107,169 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 914.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after purchasing an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after acquiring an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,106.0% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 532,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,758,000 after acquiring an additional 488,148 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

