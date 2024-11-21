Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.15 and last traded at $23.15. 154,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 75,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.61 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 29.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the third quarter worth $326,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $383,000.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

