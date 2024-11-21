Olga Pirogova Sells 548 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) SVP Olga Pirogova sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $21,958.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,373 shares in the company, valued at $776,276.11. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Azenta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $69.16.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.66 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azenta

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Azenta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 150.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Azenta by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Azenta

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.