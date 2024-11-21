One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OLP

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OLP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. 29,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,071. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $609.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,200.87. This trade represents a 7.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.