Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 136.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,650 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 9.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 35.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PATH. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

UiPath Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.