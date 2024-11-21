Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.74 Million in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Solventum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Solventum by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Solventum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Solventum stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

