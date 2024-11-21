Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 292.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,240.19. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.17 and a one year high of $11.89.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

