Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $8.92. 19,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 37,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

