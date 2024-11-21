OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Plans $1.50 Dividend

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

OTC Markets Group Trading Up 0.5 %

OTCM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416. The stock has a market cap of $643.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. OTC Markets Group has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $62.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.40.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 75.89%. On average, analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

