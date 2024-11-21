Overbrook Management Corp Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 6.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Alphabet by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $1,862,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,966 shares in the company, valued at $56,765,168.06. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,295 shares of company stock worth $30,698,791 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.40 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

