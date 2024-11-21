Overbrook Management Corp Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.8% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $244.62 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.60 and a 200-day moving average of $230.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

