Overbrook Management Corp Sells 630 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises 2.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $294.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.59. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.69 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.