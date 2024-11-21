Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 483,510 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,705,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,510 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $171,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PVH by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,529,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,011,000 after buying an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,656,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $570,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PVH by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $96.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $85.33 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

PVH Company Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.