Pankaj Malik Sells 3,432 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $118,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,422.75. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Braze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $36.02 on Thursday. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
