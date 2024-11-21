Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 650,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 4.2% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.