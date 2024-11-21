Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Hold”

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Piedmont Lithium has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $31.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,854 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

