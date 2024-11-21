Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Pinnacle Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Pinnacle Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of PPBN opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter. Pinnacle Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 16.09%.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and time deposits, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

