PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,114 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $39,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREL. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 126,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $30.07.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

