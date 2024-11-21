PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $35.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $35,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $75.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

