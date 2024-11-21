Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,891,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,081 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.11% of Mattel worth $721,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Mattel by 584.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Price Performance

MAT opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

View Our Latest Report on Mattel

Mattel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.