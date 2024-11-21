Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 30,125 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,017,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,125 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,104,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $27,495,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.4% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 966,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $265,872,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 96,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in Visa by 12.4% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 60,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,689,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $307.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.03 and a twelve month high of $312.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

