ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.15. 936,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,283,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.34.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 24.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 709,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 140,485 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.