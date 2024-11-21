ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.70, but opened at $69.15. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 289,767 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USD. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,399,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 514.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

