ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.63 ($4.88) and last traded at €4.94 ($5.20), with a volume of 595601 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.96 ($5.23).
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a PEG ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.69.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as a media company in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as PULS4, PULS24, ATV I, ATV II, and PLUS 8.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProSiebenSat.1 Media
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.