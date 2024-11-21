Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) COO Purchases $22,300.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) COO M Grier Eliasek bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $22,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 1,681,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,839.80. This represents a 0.30 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prospect Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $4.59 on Thursday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $196.31 million for the quarter.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -276.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,938,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,290 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Prospect Capital by 303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 5,062,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,560 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,044,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after buying an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 933,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 722,925 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PSEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSEC

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.