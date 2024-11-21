Prospera Private Wealth LLC Buys 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 154.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $372,293,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $216,538,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 12,243.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $205,739,000 after acquiring an additional 287,721 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.76.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $883.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $747.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $686.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $890.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $377.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The trade was a 99.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

