Prospera Private Wealth LLC Has $250,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This trade represents a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $29.24 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

