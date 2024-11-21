Prospera Private Wealth LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 464.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,913 shares in the last quarter.

GBIL stock opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

