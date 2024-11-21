Prospera Private Wealth LLC Invests $199,000 in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $91.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $94.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

