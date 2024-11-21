Prospera Private Wealth LLC Sells 270 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Prospera Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This trade represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,495 shares of company stock valued at $25,229,958 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

ADI opened at $211.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.44 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

